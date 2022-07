As pandemic regulations ease and religious obs ervances resume, some in the Chinese community are looking forward to celebrating the Hungry Ghost Festival after a two-year break.

One particular practice, which has come under increased public scrutiny in recent years, is the burning of joss paper and the placing of food offerings at public areas. Both Taoists and Buddhists burn joss paper on various occasions, to mark ancestors' birthdays, at funerals and during the Qing Ming Festival.