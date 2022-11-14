Critical step against online harm

That Members of Parliament have unanimously approved legislation to tackle harm caused online registers the extent of the danger posed by the digital version of physical or psychological assault. No one would regard the latter as anything but an actual infringement of a person’s right to stay free of hurt. There are laws in place against such assault. Unfortunately, the digital sphere has been more evasive, not least because it is difficult to define what constitutes harm there. In this context, the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill sought to balance the twin needs for personal privacy, required for the proper functioning of the digital world, and corporate responsibility by making it clear that social media platforms cannot walk free from what their content does ultimately to the lives and well-being of their members. By taking legislative responsibility for the prevention of online harm, the Government has made it clear that citizens, particularly children, will be protected from excesses on the online market in ideas and opinions.

Hence, the legislation seeks to amend the Broadcasting Act to make social media platforms liable if they fail to protect local users. It will empower the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to issue orders to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, to take down egregious content. That includes posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation and terrorism, as well as material that may incite racial or religious tensions or pose a risk to public health. Hefty fines apply for non-compliance, which could lead to a direction to have social media services blocked here.