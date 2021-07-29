The Straits Times says
Covid-19 situation in region worrying
Images in the pages and website of this and other news organisations this week illustrate starkly the human cost and economic hardship exacted by the worsening pandemic in South-east Asia. In one, the coffin of a man who died of Covid-19 is carried by cemetery workers in Indonesia, where infections and deaths have soared, with more than 3.16 million cases and 83,000 deaths. Others such as a small roadside food bank in Pahang, Malaysia, and a yellow flag outside a home appealing for help in Yangon, Myanmar show the increasing desperation of the poor who fall further into poverty with each new wave of the disease.
South-east Asia has become a new epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with several countries registering record numbers of cases and deaths as the region is hit by the double whammy of the more contagious Delta variant and a slow vaccine roll-out. This has led to restrictive measures to slow the infection that, in turn, are causing growing economic hardships as factories and businesses are shuttered and jobs are curbed or lost.