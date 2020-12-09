Covid-19 rule-breakers endangering all

Recent punitive action taken against Gemma Steakhouse at the National Gallery Singapore and Foot Locker's Orchard outlet for breaches of safe management measures should provide ample warning that companies and individuals should not behave as if the danger from the coronavirus pandemic has passed. If Singapore is to move into Phase 3 of its reopening safely and in a sustained way, every resident must play his or her part in making safety protocols work. Ignoring the rules endangers not only others but also the rule-breakers themselves, who could be exposed to health risks and contribute to delaying the return to a semblance of economic and social normalcy that everyone longs for.

Gemma Steakhouse was ordered to suspend operations for 20 days for having held a dinner for 75 guests and for not preventing them from mixing, a flagrant violation of Covid-19 safe management measures. A private members' club worked with the restaurant to organise a Halloween-themed dinner. It was attended by club members and their guests. Shoe retailer Foot Locker was ordered to suspend operations for 10 days at its Orchard Gateway @ Emerald outlet for having failed to comply with safe management measures. Large crowds had gathered at the outlet for a product launch in spite of repeated advisories by public enforcement agencies on crowd management.

While the loss of business should provide a stern reminder to any outlet of the penalty for having breached their social responsibilities, the mentality of the individuals who were there and ignored safe management measures is equally, if not more, disappointing. The term "covidiots" was coined precisely to describe such behaviour. Their irresponsibility created material problems for the businesses they patronised. Businesses owe it to themselves to guard against such customers. While it is understandable that businesses will compete for customers as the economy climbs out of the depths of its Covidean fall, no recovery will be sustainable unless businesses play their part consistently. Safe management measures are a critical part of that process.

Companies that ignore the longer-term consequences of their actions for short-term profit do so at their own peril. Singaporeans should pay heed to these issues because of what has occurred globally. The European Union's second wave is proving to be more deadly than the first. South Korea has called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as it struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections that has dealt a blow to its lauded pandemic-fighting measures. Excessive social mixing and gatherings are also blamed for a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Hong Kong. Singaporeans should ask themselves if they want to go down the same path.