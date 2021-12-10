Covid-19, interest rate risks weigh on debt

In its latest Financial Stability Review released this week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) cautioned against the further build-up of household debt, which has risen during the pandemic even as the economy has slowed. Compared with pre-Covid-19 levels in the last quarter of 2019, household debt rose by 3.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year, while nominal gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.1 per cent over the same period. As a percentage of GDP, household debt has risen to 70 per cent - 3 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic level. The growth of such debt was especially pronounced over the past year, rising by 6.8 per cent in absolute terms.

Housing loans were the main driver of greater household indebtedness, underpinned by a buoyant residential property market, low Singapore dollar interest rates - the result of unusually easy monetary conditions - as well as the economic recovery over the past year. Now, household balance sheets are resilient, with liquid assets exceeding total liabilities. The decline of short-term liabilities such as credit card debt because of lower discretionary spending is another positive development.