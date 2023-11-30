The Straits Times says

COP28 is the world’s climate lifeline

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

COP28, the world’s largest climate conference ever held, gets under way in Dubai on Nov 30. The mission of the two-week United Nations talks: to reach a global deal that pulls the world back from the brink of climate disaster. The talks involving nearly 200 nations and an estimated 70,000 people are occurring during what is expected to be the hottest year on record, one marked by extreme heatwaves, wildfires, storms and catastrophic floods and evidence of accelerating melting of glaciers and ice caps. There is urgency in the air in Dubai. The world needs to accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels and dramatically scale up renewable energy and electrification of transport. Crucially, trillions of dollars in financing is needed for poorer nations to pay for clean energy, adapt to worsening climate impacts and fund the transition of millions of workers to greener industries. None of these is a new idea. It has been clear for decades what needs to be done.

And this is the major problem with UN climate talks: They have struggled to deliver agreements that match the increasing pace of climate change. The annual talks of 2023, called the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, are the 28th instalment. Getting agreement between 200 nations is hard and tackling climate change means huge economic transformations for energy, manufacturing, transport and many other industries. That transformation is under way, but not at the pace that is needed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top