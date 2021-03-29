Continuing education is the new normal

This year's graduates from the autonomous universities, polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education can take up to four free education and training modules offered by their alma maters from next month. The move is meant to support the graduates in broadening their skill sets and to provide them access to more opportunities across different sectors amid the uncertain economic outlook. The offer is an extension of a one-off initiative that was introduced last year by the Ministry of Education, SkillsFuture Singapore and the institutes of higher learning. Beneficiaries will be this year's cohort of more than 16,000 university graduates and about 45,000 graduates from the other institutes of higher learning.

Continuing Education and Training (CET) is an economic necessity that has been sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic. The onset of Covid-19 last year prompted the Government to issue the reassurance that, while it was a challenging time to come of age for young people here and while the road ahead was fraught with uncertainty, every effort was being made to ensure that there was no "lost generation" in Singapore. Across Asia, which is home to more young people than any other region, the lost generation consists of fresh graduates who have no or little job prospects and who are in danger of being ignored by companies in favour of the freshest applicants when employment opportunities do return.