Come on, let us be a sporting nation

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua was right in saying in Parliament last Thursday that the power of sports lies in its ability to unite people, but only if there is support for athletes regardless of outcome. Hence, the nation should rally behind its athletes, whether they win or lose. The Government’s enabling role is to develop a sports ecosystem that supports athletes right across the eight to 12 years needed to get to peak performance, and to broaden access to sports and facilities, Mr Chua noted during a debate on Singapore’s sports scene.

The financial investment in this goal has not been niggardly. Singapore has spent an average of $90 million annually in recent years to build and operate stadiums, pools and other public facilities. Ultimately, while it is reflexively easy to measure winning in terms of medals garnered, the larger purpose of encouraging sports is to unite the communities and to foster national pride.