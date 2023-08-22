Climate litigation gathers pace

A court ruling last week in the American state of Montana has been hailed as a landmark victory in the fight against climate change and the fossil fuel industry. And it could inspire more cases against state and federal governments, energy companies and investors who fail to take into account climate impacts when approving fossil fuel projects. In 2020, a group of 16 young climate activists, now aged five to 22, brought a lawsuit against the state of Montana. They challenged a provision in a law that limits climate change considerations during environmental reviews of proposed fossil fuel projects.

Judge Kathy Seeley of the Lewis and Clark County District Court in Helena ruled in their favour, agreeing that the state law violates the plaintiffs’ right to a clean environment, as spelt out in the state’s Constitution. She also agreed that climate change is hurting the plaintiffs’ physical and mental health and that they face a more perilous future as climate impacts become more severe. The case is the first of its kind to go to trial in the United States. Several others are awaiting trial.