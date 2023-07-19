The Straits Times says

Cities must heed climate message

Climate change spares no nation or city, as recent extreme heatwave and flood events have shown. Every place on the planet is now affected in some way by global warming, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the UN’s top climate science body. Even the most developed nations are at risk, as the devastating floods in South Korea have shown. More than 40 people have died in floods and landslides in the southern and central regions since last week, with more rain on the way. At least 14 died in a flooded road tunnel and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for an overhaul of the country’s disaster response system. The lesson from this disaster, and from the recent floods that have hit Japan, India and the north-east of the United States, is the urgent need to adapt to a world of greater extremes. That world is not in the future as some still believe. It is here and now.

Cities are especially vulnerable, given the concentration of people, homes and infrastructure. But they are far from being helpless. There are abundant solutions to help cities adapt to floods – and heat. Singapore has steadily improved its drainage system, including tunnels and underground retention tanks to divert flood waters. Tokyo has invested heavily in similar schemes. Parks and green spaces can be created to soak up excess water, such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Seoul’s revamp of Cheonggyecheon Stream. Green roofs absorb rainwater, reduce urban heat, and can grow vegetables. New York has created rain gardens that divert water from roads and sidewalks, allowing it to sink into the soil instead of overloading drains.

