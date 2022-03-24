The Straits Times says

China's challenges on Covid-19 strategy

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China has started to recalibrate its Covid-19 response as it faces its most severe outbreak of the virus nationwide since 2020 with the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron subvariants. This is to prevent straining its under-resourced healthcare system and reduce the impact on its economy. But China is not changing its dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy any time soon, as officials have made clear. This is because there are several challenges to overcome - including low vaccination rates among old folk - before it can relax restrictions or open up its borders. This is as countries around the world are beginning to do so in an attempt to live with the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping has, instead, called for improved measures to maximise effectiveness in controlling the outbreak at the lowest cost while minimising the impact on economic and social development.

China was doing well with its dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy, in place since last August as a transitional measure after its successful initial containment policy, but before its population built enough immunity against the risk of imported cases and new variants. It meant taking precise prevention and control measures - including locking down entire communities - to quickly find, control and treat local outbreaks, and prevent any spread to other regions. While this meant disruptions to factory and port operations, it also allowed most people to live almost normal lives and the economy to recover, faster than in other countries, at a blistering 8.1 per cent last year.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2022, with the headline China's challenges on Covid-19 strategy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top