China’s economy is top of Xi’s mind

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year message has got more than usual attention this time, coming as it does in the wake of a turbulent year on several fronts, including an economy that has yet to fully bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic, severe geopolitical challenges emanating from the United States-led West and its Asian allies, domestic challenges including severe youth unemployment, and ructions in the top echelons that have seen the replacement of China’s foreign and defence ministers.

In the event, Mr Xi, settling into his third term, waxed confident that Beijing was on top of all these issues.