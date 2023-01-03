China-Russia ties edge a little closer

Having met in person in September, the leaders of China and Russia made it a particular point to meet again over video link at the year end in what can be interpreted only one way: both President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin saw it as essential to stay in close touch in the face of what looks likely to be a challenging 2023 for both. More importantly, they wanted the world to be aware about the closeness of their ties.

Optics aside, the meeting underscored the congruence that has emerged in recent years in the world views of the two nations that has, despite what looks like sanguineness on the part of the Western alliance, translated increasingly into a strategic compact. Days before the video-summit, their navies completed a week of wargames in the East China Sea with the Russian officers addressing their counterparts in Chinese. Those exercises included practising how to capture enemy submarines with depth charges and firing artillery at warships. Three months earlier, the navies conducted the Vostok-2022 wargames in the Sea of Japan.