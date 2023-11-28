China property: It is up to the banks now

After months of feeling its way towards a viable fix for the woes of China’s all-important property sector, Beijing is at last showing signs of serious resolve to tackle the canker. Credible reports say it has decided to allow banks to offer unsecured short-term working capital loans to select property developers. The biggest funds and distressed asset managers also have been apparently instructed to meet “all reasonable” funding needs. The measures and follow-on steps to revive a sector that, by some estimates, accounts for more than 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product should help ease the estimated US$446 billion (S$597 billion) funding shortfall afflicting its health.

The companies that are likely to be supported include Country Garden Holdings, China Vanke and Sino-Ocean Group, all of whose share prices have soared on the news. The Business Times, citing Debtwire, recently said that the market for Chinese developers’ dollar-denominated bonds had lost 87 per cent of its value in the past two years, wiping out US$135.5 billion from US$154.9 billion of outstanding notes. The sick list is led by China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer. Beijing does not have a moment to lose. There is fear that the contagion may spread even to state-owned developers.