China property: It is up to the banks now

Updated
Published
52 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After months of feeling its way towards a viable fix for the woes of China’s all-important property sector, Beijing is at last showing signs of serious resolve to tackle the canker. Credible reports say it has decided to allow banks to offer unsecured short-term working capital loans to select property developers. The biggest funds and distressed asset managers also have been apparently instructed to meet “all reasonable” funding needs. The measures and follow-on steps to revive a sector that, by some estimates, accounts for more than 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product should help ease the estimated US$446 billion (S$597 billion) funding shortfall afflicting its health.

The companies that are likely to be supported include Country Garden Holdings, China Vanke and Sino-Ocean Group, all of whose share prices have soared on the news. The Business Times, citing Debtwire, recently said that the market for Chinese developers’ dollar-denominated bonds had lost 87 per cent of its value in the past two years, wiping out US$135.5 billion from US$154.9 billion of outstanding notes. The sick list is led by China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer. Beijing does not have a moment to lose. There is fear that the contagion may spread even to state-owned developers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top