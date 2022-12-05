The Straits Times says

China must plan to exit zero-Covid-19

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The right question to ask about China’s exit from its zero-Covid-19 strategy is not when but how. Some expect an imminent departure, drawing conclusions from policy tweaks now in motion. Beijing’s largest district, for instance, is letting patients serve quarantines at home. It is a notable shift from the official zero-Covid-19 formula that prescribes centralised isolation for not just patients but also their close contacts.

Guangzhou, Chongqing and other cities have also eased lockdown restrictions despite a surge in cases, a decision state media described as “optimising” anti-epidemic policies amid new realities. Indeed, new thinking on managing Covid-19 appears to be on the ascendant. Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, zero-Covid-19’s chief enforcer, sparked a stock market rally when she described the fight against the pandemic as being at a new stage, enjoining new tasks.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top