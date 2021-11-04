China has room to adjust climate targets

What a difference a year makes. In September last year, when Chinese President Xi Jinping made a surprise pledge at the United Nations of reaching carbon neutrality before 2060 and peaking emissions before 2030, he was applauded by many for taking bold and encouraging steps. This was because it went substantially further than China's promise at the 2015 climate change summit - which yielded the landmark Paris accords - of peaking emissions by 2030. However, when Beijing submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) last month ahead of the ongoing Glasgow climate summit and repeated last year's pledge with a few improvements, it was heavily panned as being not enough and disappointing.

What accounted for the volte face was that much has changed since a year ago. The latest climate change report out in August warned that unless immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions are made in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C or even 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels would be beyond reach, with disastrous consequences for all. There has been pressure on China - the world's largest emitter at about 27 per cent of total global emissions - to bring its targets forward, to peak by 2025 and achieve net zero by 2050. Some analysts believe these are within China's reach given its huge investments in renewable energy - it is the world's largest investor in clean energy - and in energy efficiency. So why the conservatism in its targets, which has brought criticism that Beijing missed the opportunity to show leadership to developing countries that look to it as an example of how they should act? Indonesia, too, followed China's lead by announcing similar pledges.