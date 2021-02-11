China and Britain's growing spat

The golden era of Britain's ties with China, a term used in 2015 by then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, now appears to be over. The chill in ties has deepened in recent weeks following moves by Britain, including revoking the broadcasting licence of China's TV network CGTN. But as the Chinese saying goes, three feet of ice is not formed by a day's cold spell. Trouble has been brewing for nearly a year now, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the feeling among British politicians that China had not been transparent or quick enough in telling the world about the virus and its infectiousness. This, to the British, led to their false sense of security at the start of the crisis and may have delayed their adoption of appropriate measures.

There are other issues in the mix. The question is whether both sides can afford to, or will let ties slide further. The additional issues that have led to a deterioration in ties include Beijing's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong last June and Britain's offer, in response, of a pathway to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who hold the British National Overseas (BNO) passport that took effect last month. An angry China said it would no longer recognise the BNO passport as a valid travel document. The Hong Kong issue could remain a sticking point in the Sino-British relationship for years to come. This is as Britain, which negotiated the return of the former colony to China under the one country, two systems formula, is likely to continue to voice out and support Hong Kongers fighting against Beijing's greater control of their city.