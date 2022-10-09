Change attitudes to those with disabilities

Singaporeans should welcome - and heed - a statement by President Halimah Yacob last week about supporting employers who hire people with special needs by patronising their shops and showing greater understanding to those with disabilities who serve them. A lack of tolerance, impatience and sometimes outright rudeness can be a disincentive to employers hiring those with special needs. Hence the importance of supporting bosses who help persons with disabilities contribute economically to society. By doing so they help reverse lingering perceptions that such individuals are an economic burden.

Hiring people with disabilities makes social and economic sense. On the first front, those with disabilities are merely differently abled people who are very much a part of a society here which is marked by the diversity of race, gender, cognitive ability and class. These diversities should not be a barrier to work and, as such, those with disabilities should enjoy the same status as others. On the economic front, a forum in August organised by SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, explored the business case for disability-inclusive employment. At the forum, SG Enable released the findings of a study on perceptions of organisational performance and culture among employees at 30 disability-inclusive companies.