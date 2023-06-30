Central banks face tough balancing act

In their zeal to control inflation, major central banks – and in particular, the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) – have been raising their benchmark interest rates at a furious pace. Since March 2022, the Fed has hiked its Fed Funds rate 10 times from near zero to 5-5.25 per cent, while the ECB has raised its key interest rate eight times, from minus 0.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent. Both have signalled that they plan to continue tightening policy.

At the ECB’s annual conference in Sintra, Portugal recently, the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath advised some caution. In her speech, she drew attention to “uncomfortable truths” facing central bankers. She noted that although inflation has declined from its peak, it is taking “too long” to get to levels being targeted by central banks. Moreover, inflation is likely to be more chronic than before the Covid-19 pandemic because of the restructuring of supply chains after the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the adoption of inward-looking policies that will raise production costs.