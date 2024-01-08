CDC vouchers help fight against inflation

The distribution of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers is a significant gesture to help Singaporeans cope with daily expenses amid inflation. The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households, with each getting $500. They cost the Government $635 million and are a part of its move to ensure that Singaporeans know it is keeping track of their concerns amid the higher cost of living produced by global exigencies, including the war in Ukraine, which have increased food prices around the globe. While Singapore cannot control external events, it is imperative for the Government to do all that it can to buffer citizens from adverse circumstances.

CDC vouchers have been used in the past, too, to help citizens. Budget 2021 saw a $130 million CDC Vouchers Scheme being announced to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic and to support local businesses at Housing Board estates and heartland enterprises and hawkers. Three new tranches of the CDC Vouchers Scheme – from 2022 to 2024 – were announced in Budget 2022 to support Singaporeans during difficult times. Hence, every Singaporean household received $300 worth of CDC vouchers in January 2023. This was part of the enhanced support under the Assurance Package to help cushion the impact of the additional goods and services tax (GST) for Singaporean households and the $1.5 billion Support Package announced in October 2022. In that spirit, it was declared that CDC vouchers would be given out in 2024 as part of Budget 2022 and Budget 2023, as well as the $1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Support Package in September 2023.