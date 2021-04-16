Cautious optimism on the economy

After three consecutive quarters of year-on-year negative growth, the Singapore economy eked out 0.2 per cent positive growth in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry's advance estimates, which cover data for the first two months. But although the economy can be said to have turned the corner, the recovery remains uneven, with sectoral growth rates ranging from 7.5 per cent for manufacturing to minus 20.2 per cent for construction.

While the service sector overall performed better than during the previous three quarters, it still contracted by 1.2 per cent. And within services, infocomm, finance and professional services grew by 3.7 per cent, but most other segments recorded negative growth.