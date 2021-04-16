The Straits Times says

Cautious optimism on the economy

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After three consecutive quarters of year-on-year negative growth, the Singapore economy eked out 0.2 per cent positive growth in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry's advance estimates, which cover data for the first two months. But although the economy can be said to have turned the corner, the recovery remains uneven, with sectoral growth rates ranging from 7.5 per cent for manufacturing to minus 20.2 per cent for construction.

While the service sector overall performed better than during the previous three quarters, it still contracted by 1.2 per cent. And within services, infocomm, finance and professional services grew by 3.7 per cent, but most other segments recorded negative growth.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 