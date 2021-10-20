Cautious moves towards Covid-19 resilience

The past few weeks, since Singapore's Covid-19 stabilisation phase kicked in on Sept 27, have shown some encouraging signs that the current strategy of fighting the coronavirus pandemic is working. The feared possibility that Singapore could see 5,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October - to say nothing of cases peaking at 10,000 a day - has not come to pass. Admittedly, the number of cases is still worrying, having crossed the 3,000 mark, but the reproduction rate of the disease does not appear close to overwhelming the healthcare system and causing a massive rise in the number of fatalities. Instead, making home recovery the default programme for all, except for certain groups, has allowed the authorities to better prioritise resources to tend to the severely ill or vulnerable patients without compromising care for all. Initial hitches in the home recovery programme have been addressed so that those on it do not feel that confused and at a loss as to the protocols they have to follow.

At the same time, differentiation between those who are vaccinated and the unvaccinated has been sharpened by the imposition of some social restrictions on the latter. This is only right because the vast majority, the vaccinated, should not be held hostage by the choices of those who refuse inoculation even in the face of overwhelming evidence of the benefits of vaccines. A balance is being struck between the social rights of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in the absence of rules that make inoculation compulsory.