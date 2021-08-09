Cause to be upbeat this National Day

The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic cast an unfamiliar shadow on National Day last year. True, there had been difficult National Day celebrations even earlier, such as during the oil crisis of the 1970s and the Asian and global economic crises. Indeed, the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak of 2003 was another epidemiological blow to life in the country, as it was elsewhere. These events may have been confined to the memory bank, but the extent of disruption that a crisis can bring to the economy and society was reignited by the outbreak and flare-up of Covid-19. Consequently, National Day 2020 provided a sombre reminder of the sudden and unexpected nature of threats to the nation's health. The mood of national celebrations then was muted by the reality of an unfolding crisis that appeared to be unstoppable. Today is the second National Day being held under Covid-19's shadow.

The times continue to be tough. Many Singaporeans are mentally exhausted facing down a virus which, far from showing signs of disappearing, has mutated with strains such as the Delta variant proving to be particularly difficult to suppress. If Singaporeans wonder whether this dismal situation has an end, and if the effects of living with the outbreak will keep expanding and continue to cause economic and social disruption, they should take heart. There are fundamental differences between the situation that plagued Singapore last August and the realities today.