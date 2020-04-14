Care for foreign workers is essential

The recent sharp rise in coronavirus cases, with the majority linked to foreign worker dormitories, has shone a light on a particular aspect of the spread of the pandemic. The authorities have responded swiftly to handle the situation in dormitories, marshalling the police and the Singapore Armed Forces to help in operations. To cut the chain of transmission in dormitories, thousands of foreign workers who are healthy, especially those working in essential services, are being moved to army camps, floating hotels and vacant Housing Board blocks, among other locations. The authorities also have begun active case finding and are swab-testing workers in various dormitories. Several dormitories have been placed under isolation, which means that workers at these lodgings must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days. Meanwhile, teams have been deployed to all purpose-built foreign worker dormitories to manage daily needs such as food and ensure cleanliness and hygiene at those sites. Having medical posts in the dormitories to actively test workers, and separating the infected from those who are healthy, complements the strategy of caring for those living there.

All this constitutes a massive effort. But it is essential. The extent and speed of the pandemic's spread clearly took preventive and protective initiatives out of the hands of dormitory operators, employers and the foreign workers themselves - although they must share a degree of responsibility. In the initial stages of the crisis, they were asked to cooperate with advisories, which had been tailored to meet the evolving urgency of the situation. For example, stay-home notices and entry approval for workers returning from China had been implemented in January and February, with inspections to ensure that they obeyed the rules. But when the changing evidence called for more extensive action, the Government had to step in. Quarantining thousands of workers is no mean logistical decision. But it had to be taken in the interests of the workers and of society at large.

The outbreak is not from a "foreign workers' disease". Migrant workers affected are as much victims as anyone else. Although the outbreak originated outside Singapore, the disease was not caused by any race or religion - any more than it spares any ethnicity or nationality. All people everywhere are threatened by it, and all governments owe it to their citizens and residents to try and protect them equally from the pandemic. The resources being marshalled for foreign workers today are an integral component of Singapore's overall defence against the virus. Migrant workers play a vital role in the everyday functioning of Singapore. Measures to protect them also help to reassure their families back home and preserve their morale so that they remain prepared to help the economy return to full throttle.