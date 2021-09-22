Building on a legacy of readers' trust

SPH Media Trust, a company limited by guarantee (CLG) that will take over the media business of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in December, offers a new future for the media outlets that currently belong to SPH. That future consists essentially in benefiting from a change in the business model in order to serve news consumers better. Since a CLG is a profit-making commercial venture with profits reinvested in the business, the new model will free media operations from being constrained by the nature of a publicly listed company, which is subject to expectations from shareholders of profitability and regular dividends. The CLG alternative will, instead, allow SPH Media Trust to seek funding from public and private sources with a shared interest in supporting quality journalism - an option not open to a listed company - so that its journalists can focus on their professional mission.

The goal of providing trusted quality journalism about developments in Singapore, the region and beyond will not change with the formation of the trust. It will, if anything, be strengthened. This will be carried out through the accelerated transformation of newsrooms, which will be strengthened with the recruitment of more talent, and the provision of resources, especially in digital media creation. A recent period of cost-cutting that stretched resources, including in the newsrooms, is being left behind with systematic rebuilding, and a particular focus to reach out and grow digitally and in the online sphere, while ensuring the viability of print products.