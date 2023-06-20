The Straits Times says

Build on Blinken’s Beijing trip

Updated
1 min ago
Published
55 min ago
No number of meetings between key figures from the world’s pre-eminent powers can be considered too many. When Mr Antony Blinken’s trip this week to Beijing happens to be the first by a United States secretary of state to China in more than four years, relief must be mixed with worry. Notwithstanding the lockdowns of Covid-19, it is deeply concerning that ties between the two nations are so cold that even the Blinken visit, delayed since February after a stray Chinese balloon drifted over the US Midwest, was facilitated after negotiations by intelligence chiefs.

That high-level contact has resumed is deeply welcome. That Mr Blinken spent several hours with both his counterpart Qin Gang and Mr Qin’s foreign policy superior, Mr Wang Yi, and that he was also received by President Xi Jinping are all positives. A Chinese readout described the Qin-Blinken talks as “constructive communication” and Mr Xi apparently spoke approvingly of “very good progress” made. Both sides now need to arrange for defence chiefs to meet; so far, Beijing has spurned the Pentagon’s request for a meeting, citing US sanctions placed on China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu. Meanwhile, their ships and planes have passed dangerously close in increasingly contested skies and waters.

