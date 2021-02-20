Budgeting for a greener future

While this week's Budget grappled with the challenge of rescuing Singapore from the crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it looked forward as well to another existential challenge for which there is no cure by way of vaccines or herd immunity. This is the environmental crisis, which preceded Covid-19 and will outlast it. In his Budget speech, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat put the critical need to meet the threat of climate change at the heart of his argument for Singapore's ecological sustainability in the long term. Unlike Covid-19, whose onset provided a sudden and sharp shock to the epidemiological and economic status quo, climate change has been a gradual but growing risk that intensifies year after year. Its ability to impact livelihoods and lives eventually (through international or civil conflicts over access to resources such as water) cannot be underestimated.

The Budget deployed several policies and measures present in Singapore's arsenal for environmental survival. Technological innovation, a key enabler, offers the country an opportunity to overcome the constraints created by climate change, much like how technology has helped it to meet its water and land constraints. Technology is a driver for transport policies that aim to reduce emissions by encouraging the switch to cleaner-energy vehicles. In this regard, the country will speed up development of the charging infrastructure to enhance support for the growth of electric vehicles in the next decade. The aim is to deploy 60,000 charging points at public carparks and private premises by 2030, a goal that is more ambitious than the previous target of 28,000.