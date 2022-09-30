Britain's budget ripples across markets

The mini-budget announced on Sept 23 by the new British government is an unusual experiment in fiscal profligacy that has now triggered mayhem in financial and currency markets and could cause lasting damage to both the British economy and the government's policy credibility. Although there were positive elements in the package, including higher spending on infrastructure and the digital and green economy, the budget's standout feature was its unfunded tax cuts of £45 billion (S$70.2 billion) that benefit mainly the richest 20 per cent, on top of a £60 billion-plus programme to offset the surge in energy prices through price caps. The result will be a massive increase in government borrowing, which has led to soaring bond yields. The mini-budget has been panned by several economists as well as the International Monetary Fund, which, in an unusual criticism of the policies of a major economy, called for the government to re-evaluate its plans.

The market reaction has been brutal. On the first trading day after the budget was announced, the pound sterling crashed to a record low against the US dollar and weakened against the euro and the Japanese yen - as well as the Singapore dollar, against which it has lost about 15 per cent this year. Emergency action by the Bank of England to buy up government bonds helped bond yields stabilise and the currency to recover slightly, but the pound remains at a 37-year low against the US dollar and an all-time low against the Singapore dollar. Elevated bond yields and the need to prop up the pound point to the prospect of sharp hikes in interest rates, which are a threat to Britain's economic growth as well as its mortgage market. Credit Suisse analysts estimate that property prices could fall by as much as 15 per cent.