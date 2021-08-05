Boosting support for parents amid change

More help is on the way for retrenched parents and those of stillborn and adopted children as part of efforts to encourage Singaporeans to have more children. Employers who voluntarily grant paid parental leave to employees who have not met the criteria to qualify for it, can also get state reimbursement, under changes Parliament passed on Monday to the Child Development Co-Savings Act - a law enacted 20 years ago and best known for governing the Baby Bonus scheme.

This will help working fathers and adoptive mothers who may not qualify for relevant leave owing to their employment arrangements, such as being on multiple short-term contracts, or contracts that expire shortly before the birth or adoption of their child. Another notable change is that parents of stillborn Singaporean children will now be entitled to the leave allowances and benefit schemes they would have received, had their children been born alive. The Act will now count stillborn children or those who have died towards the number of children a mother has had, which is used to determine her eligibility for government-paid leave. Other changes are aimed at tightening certain policy gaps: fathers, whether wed or unwed, will now be disqualified from paid childcare leave and unpaid infant-care leave if their children are born from extramarital affairs. This is in acknowledgement of the social norm of parenthood within marriage.