Bolstering local tourism amid Covid-19

Singapore's hotels and attractions could have been wiped out had there not been any local tourism in the past two years. The coronavirus pandemic forced nations, including Singapore, to restrict international travel severely. Indeed, even inter-regional travel was hit in many countries where states closed their borders temporarily. Fundamentally, tourism rests on the capacity for mobility, and the infectiousness of Covid-19 was an attack on that very freedom to travel. However, it is reassuring that operators who switched to cater to a local market managed to stay afloat even though they were relying on a smaller pool. Clearly, domestic tourism will be key for the sector's survival for some time before international recovery restores Singapore to its pre-pandemic status as an attractive destination. It is unfortunate the sector's recovery remains tentative. The World Economic Forum noted that international tourist arrivals increased by 58 per cent in the three months to Sept 30 last year, compared with the same period in 2020. But those numbers were 64 per cent below 2019 levels.

While the rebound was encouraging as countries opened up, the arrival of the Omicron variant could prove disruptive once again. The World Tourism Organisation, the United Nations agency that promotes responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, has stressed the importance of ensuring harmonised travel protocols in restarting global tourism. But with so many unknowns still, Singapore made the right call to encourage and support the domestic market. One iconic initiative that helped was the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, launched in December 2020. But thinking and acting beyond such schemes, residents must continue to play their part. Not only are livelihoods involved, but the sector also must be helped to hold its place in the overall economic recovery from the pandemic.