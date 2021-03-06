Bold moves needed for lasting change

The Budget debate round-up speech last week, followed by debates on ministries' budgets this week, threw up an alphabet soup of support schemes. Some were new, while others were enhancements of existing programmes. There were two key takeaways from the slew of announcements: First, while emergency relief was front-loaded in last year's five Budgets, this year's Emerging Stronger Together Budget is focused on helping firms and workers transform and pivot. Second, no one will be left behind. The Government will cushion the blow of the petrol duty hike and impending goods and services tax increase with rebates, with more help tilted towards the less well-off.

Taking a long-term view, this year's Budget also laid down four covenants between the Government and Singaporeans: They can always have a home to call their own; their children will be nurtured in a world-class education system; seniors will have assurance over their retirement; and families' healthcare needs will always be well taken care of. In education, this means moving away from a fixation on examination results, and broadening students' competencies to include 21st-century skills such as effective communication, teamwork and grit. Inter-disciplinary curricula will be expanded to more institutes of higher learning. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds with complex needs can tap holistic mentoring and motivational support from student welfare officers and allied educators, as well as financial aid.