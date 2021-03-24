Big step forward for gig economy workers

American ride-hailing giant Uber's acceptance of a court ruling that it must grant its drivers in the United Kingdom worker status - with benefits including a minimum wage - is a milestone in the financial protection of those whose labour makes a company work. Uber said its drivers would also get holiday pay and a pension. Coming after a top court ruling, Uber's decision marks a substantial change in the business model of a company which earlier argued before Britain's Supreme Court that its drivers were self-employed. More important, the decision could shake up Britain's wider "gig economy" of 5.5 million people. Indeed, it could also have implications for the legal position of workers in the global gig economy.

Essentially, experts note, the gig economy brings together companies that engage contract workers temporarily or for project-based jobs instead of hiring them permanently. This arrangement allows firms to create an agile workforce that balances expenses and investments and meets changing consumer demands quickly. The gig economy operates across critical industrial sectors such as banking and finance, construction and property, manufacturing and supply chains, and healthcare.