Better outlook but uneven recovery ahead

As was widely expected, the Ministry of Trade and Industry upgraded Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for this year to 6 per cent to 7 per cent on Wednesday, from 4 per cent to 6 per cent projected last November. While this is welcome news for businesses, workers and job seekers, the recovery is still subject to risks and uncertainties, both domestic and external. The upgraded forecast stems partly from a better-than-expected turnout of 7.7 per cent GDP growth during the first half of the year. This, in turn, was largely the result of a robust 14.7 per cent year-on-year expansion during the second quarter. With about 70 per cent of the population already fully vaccinated, there is greater confidence that the economy can continue to open up. This is also true of some of Singapore's major trade partners such as the United States and the euro zone, which should enable some pickup in their economies.

Singapore's growth is likely to be slower in the second half of 2021 than in the first, as the base-year effects that lifted growth in the second quarter fade away and the impact of the phase two (heightened alert) restrictions for almost three weeks last month and this month dampen service-sector growth in the third quarter. Nevertheless, with externally oriented sectors such as manufacturing and wholesale trade expected to perform well, along with the finance, insurance and info-communications sectors, the upgrade in the growth forecast is warranted.