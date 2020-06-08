Best to go to the polls sooner than later

The next general election must be held by April 14 next year but it is widely expected to take place before the coronavirus pandemic abates. To prepare for such a possibility, a law allowing special, temporary arrangements to be implemented has been put into effect. The Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Act addresses issues such as how aspiring candidates under quarantine orders or stay-home notices, or in ill health or hospitalised, can complete the nomination process. Some people - those on quarantine orders, stay-home notices, or who have medical certificates for acute respiratory infections - will be excused from voting, and will not be penalised.

What remains is for the Elections Department to release guidelines on how campaigning and voting can be conducted during such a period. That release must give time enough for candidates and voters to make preparations: not too early as to be overtaken by a fast-changing public health situation; but not so late that there is little time to prepare. The observance of measures such as safe distancing rules during the hustings and at polling stations poses a logistical test for the authorities. These are not insurmountable challenges.

The key is picking a safe window during this time, when the public health situation is stable, and an adequate level of safety measures is in place, and to go for an election - sooner rather than later.

Given the uncertainty of how the pandemic situation will unfold in the months ahead as more countries emerge from lockdowns and the health authorities look for signs of possible second waves that could cripple already anaemic economies, voters need to decide now on who they want at the helm to navigate through the dangerously choppy waters that Singapore is in today.

The scale of the economic crisis, and the long road to recovery, will necessitate plans for the transformation of society, jobs, businesses, industry and the economy to meet the challenges of a post-pandemic new global order. That is the crux of what the next election is about: how to prepare and position Singapore for what lies ahead. All political parties will have to spell out, in concrete terms, how they plan to do that. It is essential for Singaporeans to hear, understand and judge proposals from the ruling and opposition parties on how they intend to get the country out of its worst crisis since independence.

In the absence of the usual campaign rallies and walkabouts, adequate provisions must also be made to enable parties to put their case to the people in the virtual arena via social media, podcasts, messaging apps, real-time videostreaming and the like. The sooner the next government is in place, the better it will be in a position to set in motion its programmes and to enable Singapore to confront the tough challenges that lie ahead.