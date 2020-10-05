Behave responsibly to stem spread

Singapore has drawn attention to the consequences of socially irresponsible behaviour by fining 32 diners $300 each for flouting Covid-19 rules at food and beverage outlets, such as for not wearing masks promptly after eating or drinking, intermingling between tables, and sitting in groups of more than five when dining in public. Several more food and beverage outlets have also been ordered to close for 10 days, and some outlets have been fined, according to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. The way in which diners and dining establishments have been penalised reveals the importance of making both patrons and owners responsible for what occurs on their premises.

Customers should not be beguiled into believing that the onus falls only on proprietors to abide by safe distancing rules. Certainly, outlets must not commit offences such as admitting and seating groups of more than five together, and failing to ensure that food handlers wear their masks properly. However, patrons on their part must not intermingle across tables because it defeats the purpose of safe distancing. They must also remember to put on their masks after eating and drinking. Reassuringly, most customers who forget to put on their masks after meals do comply when reminded. However, since servers often are busy with taking orders and serving meals, there could be gaps between checks and informing diners to wear their masks after they have eaten. In fact, customers should not need to be reminded of what they know to be an obligation.

Overall, the good news is that community cases in Singapore are low. The bad news, however, is that this is making some people complacent. This mixture of good and bad is how clusters of cases have formed elsewhere, leading sometimes to numbers not just creeping up but soaring because irresponsible people think that the problem has passed. They ignore the simple logic that they feel safe now purely because earlier restrictions have worked. And these measures worked because people were frightened sufficiently of Covid-19 to abide by those restrictions.

Until a vaccine is discovered, proved to be successful and made available to the general population, the drop in community transmissions provides no guarantee of an escape from the disease. To think otherwise and lower society's collective guard is to forget the lessons of the past six months living with the global threat. Even as outdoor dining returns to a semblance of normalcy, diners must remember that the terrible economic repercussions of Covid-19 remain an everyday reality for businesses and individuals. Every delay in fighting the disease because of complacency will erode the achievements registered against it till now, and prolong the economic pain. Singaporeans must stay alert to their responsibilities.