Balancing public health and privacy

After last week's announcement that a wearable device for Covid-19 contact tracing could be issued to everyone, an online petition was started that has been signed by almost 40,000 people. Those opposed to the move cited concerns over how their personal data would be used and their movements monitored. Addressing these concerns, the Government assured this week that the devices or tokens, which will be small enough to slip into a bag or pocket, do not have a GPS chip and will not track an individual's location, nor does it have mobile connectivity. Data in the device is encrypted and automatically erased after 25 days. Those who prefer the existing contact tracing app, TraceTogether, can still use it.

The devices will help overcome some issues that have dogged contact tracing. There are people without smartphones, such as the elderly and some migrant workers. The TraceTogether app also does not work well with certain devices. To date, 1.8 million users - a quarter of the population here - have downloaded the app, when around three-quarters need to do so for it to be effective. Compared with manual tracing, digital tools can identify close contacts of infected persons in less than a day, thus speeding up the process of isolating them and preventing large clusters from forming. Such technology must continue to be complemented by basic hygiene practices and safe distancing, as well as expanded testing capacity. This means more extensive testing of high-risk groups and surveillance testing in the community. Already, more regional screening centres and mobile facilities are in the works.

But more can continue to be done to assure the public about data security and privacy, given a number of high-profile breaches in recent years - from the malicious accessing of the personal particulars of 1.5 million SingHealth patients in 2018, to the exposure of personal information of HIV-positive individuals. In a separate case, blood donors' personal data was leaked. Much has been done since then to tighten up: from reviewing public sector cyber security policies, to proposed amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act.

The pandemic is of a different scale and level of threat altogether, and Singaporeans must accept that safeguarding public safety and health today cannot be taken lightly. For contact tracing to work, the public must understand the importance and effectiveness of such devices in helping control the spread of the virus and saving lives. On balance, it is worth bearing in mind that safeguards are in place; that the data is for a specific purpose; that devices are solely for contact tracing, rely on encrypted and anonymised signals, and are not intended for tracking movements. These should help allay concerns that a reasonable balance has been struck between privacy and the need to uphold public health and safety.