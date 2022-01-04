The Straits Times says

Balanced approach needed on Ukraine

Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The United States and Russia have continued to exchange warnings over Ukraine but remain optimistic that talks in the new year could ease tensions. A nearly hour-long call last Thursday between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was their second conversation in December and, this time, it was at the request of Mr Putin. Following the call, both sides took to the media - the US to assert that any new invasion of Ukraine would result in unprecedented sanctions, and the Russians to counter with a threat that any new sanctions on it would result in a "complete rupture of relations" between Moscow and Washington lasting generations. Officials on both sides will continue the discussions this month.

At the root of the crisis over Ukraine, one that has seen Russia massing troops and armour on their common border, are two issues. The first is the longstanding preoccupation with security by Russia which, not too long ago, was regarded as the other superpower to the US. The other is the legitimate right of a sovereign state, Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union, to set its own foreign policy and security arrangements - including joining the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Russia says Nato's eastward expansion violates assurances given to the then Soviet Union when it allowed the creation of several independent republics to be carved out of it. The situation is not easily unravelled and has consequences beyond Europe.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2022, with the headline Balanced approach needed on Ukraine. Subscribe