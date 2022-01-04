Balanced approach needed on Ukraine

The United States and Russia have continued to exchange warnings over Ukraine but remain optimistic that talks in the new year could ease tensions. A nearly hour-long call last Thursday between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was their second conversation in December and, this time, it was at the request of Mr Putin. Following the call, both sides took to the media - the US to assert that any new invasion of Ukraine would result in unprecedented sanctions, and the Russians to counter with a threat that any new sanctions on it would result in a "complete rupture of relations" between Moscow and Washington lasting generations. Officials on both sides will continue the discussions this month.

At the root of the crisis over Ukraine, one that has seen Russia massing troops and armour on their common border, are two issues. The first is the longstanding preoccupation with security by Russia which, not too long ago, was regarded as the other superpower to the US. The other is the legitimate right of a sovereign state, Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union, to set its own foreign policy and security arrangements - including joining the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Russia says Nato's eastward expansion violates assurances given to the then Soviet Union when it allowed the creation of several independent republics to be carved out of it. The situation is not easily unravelled and has consequences beyond Europe.