Avoiding a new vaccine nationalism

Vaccine nationalism - the adoption of a "my nation first" approach to developing and distributing potential vaccines - revealed its ugly face on the world stage when the search for vaccines promised early deliverance from the unstoppable rampage of the coronavirus pandemic. The attempt by rich and powerful nations to secure supplies for themselves, to the exclusion of countries that were less wealthy and strong, was a shortsighted Darwinian approach to the global health problem, which is, ultimately, indivisible. Although less toxic than that response, what is emerging now is a variant of vaccine nationalism in which some people's preference is tied to the vaccines' country of origin. The reasons would appear to be psychological rather than medical. These range, consciously or subconsciously, from a country's reputation for scientific excellence, real or imputed, to ethnic preferences that some people make instinctively.

Singaporeans should not fall prey to the temptation to pick and choose vaccines. The authorities must continue with their scientific approach to the approval of vaccines, and their practical, logistics-based approach to dispensing them to the population. As for science, the key tests are those of safety and efficacy. These are universal standards accepted by the medical peerage and overseen by the World Health Organisation. When problems occur, particularly with unexpected deaths or severe reactions that might or might not be related to a specific vaccine, the decision by countries on whether to suspend or halt roll-outs needs to be guided, investigated and resolved by science. The focus of attention should be the manufacturer in question and the process that it used to develop the jab - not the country of origin. Countries cannot be held hostage to the personal choices of individuals without specialised medical expertise on matters of mass inoculation. A national programme has a timetable, and it would be rendered ineffective if people were allowed to decide on when and which vaccine they want. What is needed is adherence to a schedule that matches arrivals with need.

Singapore, which placed orders from multiple suppliers, has received vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have been approved for use. It also has received its first shipment of China's Sinovac vaccine, which has not yet been authorised. Singaporeans must keep their trust in the authorities' attention to the scientific verification of the vaccine's safety and efficacy. It is essential for the nation to be vaccinated as quickly as is feasible so that it can make the most of the post-Covid new normal. The restoration of economic life within Singapore and its essential links with other countries is the goal. Vaccines have no nationality. Nationalism, therefore, is a false choice when it comes to vaccines.