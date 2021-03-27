Australia's floods a cautionary climate tale

Extreme droughts, bush fires and floods have long been features for many people who call Australia home. Living with them is part of the culture. Except that these events are becoming increasingly more extreme. Recent floods in New South Wales, while not the worst on record, proved especially devastating because they affected areas still recovering from historic bush fires just over a year ago. The economic, physical and mental costs of these extreme events raise uneasy questions: Is this the new normal? Are weather-related events going to be more extreme and frequent? Where will it be safe to live? And, critically, is climate change to blame?

Climate scientists have long said that blaming climate change for a single extreme weather event is not possible because the climate system is inherently variable. But what can be said is that climate change is giving the world's weather an extra kick. The more greenhouse gases that are pumped into the atmosphere, and the warmer the atmosphere and oceans become, the more extreme the weather will be.