Assurances of public housing affordability

The private sector prices profitability into the value of the flats it sells, while the Housing Board (HDB) subsidises its flats with affordability in mind. That key distinction must continue to exist so that HDB estates can remain true to their national purpose, which is to ensure that home ownership continues to be an anchor of Singapore society. That assurance came through clearly in an HDB statement this week which reiterated that Build-To-Order (BTO) flats are priced such that they remain affordable for buyers. The statement came in the wake of the issue of affordability and pricing of BTO flats being raised multiple times in recent months, including in Parliament. The HDB has answered calls to be more transparent about the way it prices new flats.

The crux of the HDB’s reply is that it does not apply a profit margin on costs. Instead, to determine housing affordability, it looks at resident household incomes and compares them with the range of flat types and selling prices on offer at every BTO launch, using benchmarks such as the mortgage servicing ratio. The affordability benchmarks consider a range of different household incomes, both above and below the median household income level, to ensure the availability of a wide range of BTO flats for first-time home buyers with different housing needs and budgets. The HDB also offers housing grants, tiered by household incomes, to eligible first-time buyers, providing targeted help to those who need it the most.