Asean needs to take hard decisions on Myanmar

It is clear that Asean leaders, soon to gather for their annual summit, will have little progress to show on Myanmar, including when they sit down with dialogue partners for the broader East Asia Summit, which includes key external players such as the United States, China, Japan, Australia and India. Last week’s special meeting of Asean foreign ministers to discuss how the group should respond to the junta’s non-compliance with the five-point consensus, that was reached in April 2021, ended with an expression of concern and disappointment. Violence has continued unabated, dialogue among internal parties has yet to materialise, and efforts by an Asean special envoy to help the process have been thwarted.

Asean’s seeming helplessness in the wake of the military junta’s recalcitrance did not detract, however, from the robust exchanges that reportedly took place at the special meeting. They include views brought up by the host Indonesia, which will soon assume the Asean chairmanship that rotates among member countries. Indonesian officials revealed after the meeting that Asean intends to engage with opponents of the junta as part of what they called a unanimous agreement to strengthen its peace initiative with “concrete, practical and time-bound actions”.