Asean has clear warning for Myanmar

An emergency meeting of Asean foreign ministers last Friday decided that General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military ruler and self-appointed prime minister, will not be invited to next week's summit of the 10-member grouping. This is a significant development for Asean, which has been embarrassed no end by the Feb 1 coup that ousted Myanmar's civilian administration and the military regime's constant disregard for a road map of dialogue, peace and reconciliation agreed to with fellow Asean members. An emergency summit in April called by current Asean chair Brunei and attended by Gen Min Aung Hlaing produced a five-point consensus. But it became clear that the regime was not intent on heeding it and was merely playing for time. The appointment of an Asean special envoy to try and facilitate dialogue was agreed to. But that envoy, Brunei's second foreign minister Eryawan Yusof, has been unable to visit Myanmar and his efforts and those of Asean have been effectively stymied.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's human rights situation has continued to deteriorate. According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, more than 1,100 people have been killed by security forces, including at least 75 children, since the coup. UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews even accused the junta of abducting relatives - some as young as 20 weeks old - of those it is seeking to arrest in an effort to force surrenders. Killings, arrests and detentions have continued since an angered opposition, led by pro-democracy politicians, announced a "defensive war" against the junta. That has put paid to any hope that the military would keep to its word, apparently conveyed to Mr Eryawan, that it would observe a ceasefire until the end of the year to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid.