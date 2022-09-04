The Sunday Times says

Arts university a welcome step forward

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The upcoming University of the Arts Singapore marks a milestone for Singapore's arts scene. Due to open in August 2024, the new institution is formed by an alliance between the Lasalle College of the Arts and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and will confer degrees in the arts. This plugs one gap at the tertiary level for the arts. While there is good reason to celebrate its coming into being, this is but just one part of an ecosystem that still needs work. Literally.

The pandemic has exacted a terrible cost on the livelihoods of arts practitioners. When theatres closed, everyone from behind-the-scenes workers to onstage performers found their income streams drying up overnight. Despite generous government subsidies, many workers have pivoted to other industries and a fair number are unlikely to return even as theatres now reopen. The past two years have been a painful lesson in the financial precarity of arts careers. Young talents who witnessed this hard truth may not be as willing to plunge headlong into this arts world.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 04, 2022, with the headline Arts university a welcome step forward. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top