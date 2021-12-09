Answers needed on unedifying WP saga

The Committee of Privileges is looking into a complaint against Ms Raeesah Khan, who admitted to lying in Parliament about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, and resigned last week from the Workers' Party (WP) and her position as a Sengkang GRC MP. A special report the committee released last Friday contained several revelations, including Ms Khan's statement that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and vice-chairman Faisal Manap told her to stick to the lie she told in Parliament on Aug 3. This contrasted with statements at a WP press conference last Thursday, when Mr Singh said he directed Ms Khan to take responsibility and admit to her lie in Parliament.

Questions have also been raised about the timing of the report's release, as well as discrepancies between Ms Khan's and Mr Singh's narratives. Parliament Standing Orders do say that the committee may, at any time during its proceedings, make a special report to Parliament on any matter which it may think fit to bring to the notice of the House. Certain allegations were made at the proceedings - serious enough that the majority of the committee must have felt strongly about flagging them to Parliament for its attention, even though proceedings are ongoing.