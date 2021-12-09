Answers needed on unedifying WP saga

The Committee of Privileges is looking into a complaint against Ms Raeesah Khan, who admitted to lying in Parliament about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, and resigned last week from the Workers' Party (WP) and her position as a Sengkang GRC MP.

A special report the committee released last Friday contained several revelations, including Ms Khan's statement that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and vice-chairman Faisal Manap told her to stick to the lie she told in Parliament on Aug 3. This contrasted with statements at a WP press conference last Thursday, when Mr Singh said he directed Ms Khan to take responsibility and admit to her lie in Parliament.