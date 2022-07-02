An opportunity to shape the way forward

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong this week invited public participation in the charting of a Forward Singapore road map, to be released in the middle of next year, that will set out policy recommendations and how various parts of society can contribute better to the nation's shared goals. The compass for the map is based on the resilient values of a united people and a society that is just and equal. But these tested principles of the social compact have to be reviewed and refreshed so that they can not only withstand the churn of these current times, but also be relevant for the future. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the disruption of international supply chains and heightened tensions between the United States and China are challenges whose economic and political impacts Singapore has to overcome and emerge stronger from. But even as the country readies to move forward, it must be clear about the destination it wants to arrive at. Hence the road map as a guide to the next lap.

What is pertinent about the ideas for moving Singapore forward is that they were outlined by Mr Wong, leader of the People's Action Party's 4G team and the man who will be the next prime minister. The vision sketched out the possibilities within which Singaporeans from all walks of life can come together and partner the Government as the next generation of leaders strives to build and improve on what is already working.