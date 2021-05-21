The Straits Times says

An ambitious, challenging future agenda

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, it has become increasingly clear that the post-Covid-19 world will not return to business as usual. The looming "new abnormal" has underlined the need to chart a different course for the Singapore economy going forward. The Emerging Stronger Task force (EST), which released its report on Monday, has done a commendable job of addressing the threats and opportunities that lie ahead. Comprising members from both the public and private sectors, the EST has identified the key systemic shifts in the global order, the configuration of industries and supply chains, consumer preferences and social priorities. It has come up with an ambitious blueprint to exploit new opportunities and confront emerging threats. It has even gone to the extent of piloting some new initiatives and created minimum viable products in nine areas such as digitising supply chains, promoting "smart commerce" - combining online and offline threats and building an agritech ecosystem.

The EST has come up with five key recommendations: creating new "virtual frontiers" for commerce, workforce development and tourism; establishing Singapore as a "sustainability hub" to help tackle climate change; nurturing a new generation of large local enterprises; creating new platforms for public-private collaboration; and strengthening international partnerships, especially with South-east Asia.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 