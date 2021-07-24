After strong year, GIC faces new challenges

Singapore's GIC and Temasek have recorded standout performances for the year ended March 31, 2021. GIC posted its highest 20-year annualised return since 2015 - 4.3 per cent in real terms, compared with 2.7 per cent a year ago, while Temasek earned a hefty 24.5 per cent annual return, its best performance since 2010. Both portfolios benefited from base year effects. Stock markets crashed during March last year after the onset of Covid-19, but then rebounded strongly over the next 12 months following interest rate cuts and asset purchases by central banks and massive programmes of fiscal stimulus by governments.

GIC points out in its latest annual report that global equity market returns were of the order of 55.3 per cent last year. It also notes that even though the rolling 20-year real rate of return is intended to measure long-term performance, it can still reflect a significant cyclical element, especially when the cycles are pronounced at the start or end of the 20-year period. It so happens that this year, the cycles were pronounced both at the start and at the end. GIC's latest 20-year return spans the period 2002 to 2021, which means that the bad year of 2001 - that of the dot com crash - dropped out of the calculations and the market boom year of 2021 was included.

Looking forward, GIC notes that the post-Covid market outlook is highly uncertain. Although monetary and fiscal policies are likely to remain accommodative, the outlook is subject to risks that include the trajectory of the pandemic, the variable speeds of vaccination roll-outs, a possible rise in inflation, and increases in government debt, amid already elevated market valuations. As a result of these uncertainties, GIC indicates that it has turned macro-cautious. However, it is positive on selected opportunities at the micro level, including those arising from technological transformation, the rising emphasis on sustainability and climate-friendly practices - which is also a major theme driving Temasek's investments - and geopolitical rivalries, which could impact markets, both positively and negatively, far more than in the past.

But in these areas, too, it will need to proceed with caution. Technological disruption and geopolitical rivalries are subject to many risks, and the theme of sustainability is attracting huge institutional investments and will be vulnerable to overstretched valuations. With net investment returns being a major contributor to Singapore's public finances, the robust performance of GIC and Temasek is good news for Singapore's fiscal position and could not have come at a better time, given record Budget deficits that will need to be covered. But going forward from a boom year for the markets, the investment environment will be more challenging.