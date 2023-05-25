Africa deserves better from businesses

Although Singapore’s trade relations are geographically wide-ranging, Africa has remained relatively neglected, accounting for barely $12 billion a year, or less than 1 per cent of Singapore’s total trade of more than $1.3 trillion. It deserves more attention, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pointed out at the end of his six-day visit to South Africa and Kenya last week.

With more than one billion consumers, the youngest demographic in the world, about 60 per cent of the world’s arable land and almost one-third of its mineral resources, Africa is a continent that no trading nation can afford to ignore. As Singapore seeks to expand its trade and diversify its exports and imports amid an increasingly challenging global trading environment, Africa offers significant long-term opportunities.