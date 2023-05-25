The Straits Times says

Africa deserves better from businesses

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Although Singapore’s trade relations are geographically wide-ranging, Africa has remained relatively neglected, accounting for barely $12 billion a year, or less than 1 per cent of Singapore’s total trade of more than $1.3 trillion. It deserves more attention, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pointed out at the end of his six-day visit to South Africa and Kenya last week.

With more than one billion consumers, the youngest demographic in the world, about 60 per cent of the world’s arable land and almost one-third of its mineral resources, Africa is a continent that no trading nation can afford to ignore. As Singapore seeks to expand its trade and diversify its exports and imports amid an increasingly challenging global trading environment, Africa offers significant long-term opportunities.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top